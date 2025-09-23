BSF customs seize gold worth Rs 1.59 crore in joint operation in Tripura

AGARTALA: Acting on specific intelligence, the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Customs Preventive Force carried out a successful joint operation late on 20 September, seizing gold worth nearly Rs 1.59 crore in Tripura’s Sepahijala district.

According to officials, the operation was launched around 11:15 pm by BSF troops from the N C Nagar Border Outpost under the Sector Headquarters Gokulnagar, in coordination with the Customs Preventive Force, Sonamura. The team recovered 12 gold biscuits weighing approximately 1.39 kilograms from the house of an Indian villager in N C Nagar under Sonamura police station limits.

The seized gold is suspected to have been smuggled across the India-Bangladesh border. Authorities said the market value of the gold is estimated to be around Rs 1.59 crore.

A BSF spokesperson highlighted the operation as an example of the “excellent synergy between BSF and sister law enforcement agencies”, stressing that such coordinated efforts are crucial to effectively curb trans-border smuggling.

On the other hand, the Border Security Force and Punjab Police thwarted a major cross-border smuggling attempt on the Gurdaspur border, making a recovery of a huge heroin consignment along with the apprehension of four narco-smugglers, said the BSF.

On Sunday morning, based on a credible input, BSF and Punjab Police meticulously planned and launched a joint operation in the area of village Thetharke of Gurdaspur, leading to the apprehension of 4 narco-smugglers and seizure of 5 packets of heroin (gross weight: 10 kg) along with three mobile phones and 2 motorcycles from their possession. The apprehended smugglers are residents of the villages of Manepur and Ballagan in Gurdaspur district and Pakha Tara Singh & Palla colony in Amritsar, respectively. (ANI)

Also Read: Tripura achieves 86 per cent rural drinking water coverage: CM Manik Saha

Also Watch: