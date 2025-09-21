Tripura achieves 86 per cent rural drinking water coverage: CM Manik Saha

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday said that the BJP government is working in a mission mode to ensure drinking water supply throughout the state. Drinking water connections have been provided to 6,46,758 families till September 15.

Saha said this while replying to a private member’s resolution brought by MLA Ram Pada Jamatia during the second hour of the first day of the state assembly session.

While addressing the House, Saha said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Jal Jeevan Mission on August 15, 2019, after which significant changes have been witnessed across India. In Tripura, too, since the launch of the project, the Drinking Water and Sanitation Department has been working in a mission mode to ensure regular and long-term drinking water supply to both hilly and plain areas through pipelines.

The Chief Minister said that three-fourths of the earth is land and one-fourth is water, and therefore, water scarcity is a global challenge.

“Today, many members have made important observations on this issue. Their suggestions will definitely be taken seriously, and necessary measures will be implemented by the department and the government. The total number of families in the hilly and plain areas of the state is 7,50,849, of which 6,46,758 families have been provided with drinking water connections till September 15, 2025. Earlier, only about 3% of families had pipeline-based drinking water connections. From that mere 3%, our government has now raised the figure to 86.14 of households. Drinking water has been supplied through pipelines in both hilly and plain areas, covering 587 ADC Village Councils and 606 Gram Panchayats,” Saha said.

The Chief Minister further informed that the state currently has 4,216 deep tube well projects, 10,176 small diameter deep tube wells, 40 surface water treatment plants, 1,831 iron removal plants, and around 531 innovative projects.

“The government is committed to providing drinking water connections to all rural households in the state through deep tube wells, small diameter deep tube wells, treatment plants, and innovative projects by utilising various water sources such as groundwater and river channels. In the hilly areas, efforts are being made to supply water through innovative use of natural channels and springs,” Saha said.

He added that the DWS Department is working in a mission mode across the state by monitoring project quality, creating awareness, and ensuring timely implementation.

“The JJM project earlier existed in version 1.0, and it has now advanced to JJM 2.0, announced in the Union Budget 2025-26. Our state also has the CM Helpline 1905 and the Amar Sarkar Portal, where citizens can raise issues to ensure timely resolution. At present, Tripura has 21 NABL (National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories)-certified labs, located across districts, subdivisions, and the state level, where water quality testing is carried out,” the Chief Minister added. (ANI)

