BSF foils smuggling attempt along Indo-Bangladesh border in Tripura

TRIPURA: A Border Security Force (BSF) personnel opened fire in self-defence after a group of 15-20 smugglers attacked and attempted to snatch his weapon during a patrol near Kalamchera Border Outpost (BOP) at around 8:45 pm on Friday. A Border Security Force (BSF) patrol party observed a group of individuals attempting to smuggle contraband items near the Kalamchera Border Outpost (BOP). When the BSF personnel intervened to prevent the smuggling, they were surrounded and assaulted by the smugglers. The miscreants also attempted to snatch the weapon of a BSF jawan. In self-defence, the BSF personnel fired three rounds from their rifle. One of the miscreants, identified as Suman Mia, son of Abul Kasim, from Village Karalatala, Kalamchoura, sustained a gunshot wound to the chest. He was immediately evacuated to GB Hospital in Agartala, where his condition is reported to be serious. “On 10th Oct at about 2045 hrs, BSF patrol party observed a group of 15 -20 miscreants trying to carry out smuggling of contraband items near Kalamchera BOP. When they tried to prevent the smuggling, they were gheraoed and assaulted by the smugglers, and they further tried to snatch the weapon of a BSF jawan. To save himself and in self defence BSF personnel fired 03 rounds from his rifle. It is learnt that one Indian miscreant identified as Suman Mia, Kalamchoura sustained bullet injury on the chest. He has been evacuated to GB Hospital, Agartala, and his condition is reported to be serious,” the BSF HQ said in a statement. (ANI)

