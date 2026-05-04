BSF inaugurates ‘Sisir Vatika’ at Frontier Headquarters in Tripura

AGARTALA: The Border Security Force (BSF) inaugurated “Sisir Vatika” at its Frontier Headquarters in Salbagan, Tripura, as a tribute to fallen personnel who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

Inspector General Aloke Kumar Chakraborty dedicated the memorial green space on April 30 in memory of Late Shri Sisir Kumar Chakraborty (1945-1999), who laid down his life in Bandipora, Jammu and Kashmir, while serving the nation.

The initiative, described as a “tribute in green,” marks the 60th year of the BSF’s service to the nation and symbolises remembrance, inspiration, gratitude and deep respect for all Seema Praharis who sacrificed their lives safeguarding India’s sovereignty. (ani)

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