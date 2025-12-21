Tripura Governor visits BSF villages, border outpost in Sepahijala

AGARTALA: Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu visited various border villages and a BSF Border Outpost in the Sepahijala District on Friday.

The Governor first visited Dayal Para ADC village and interacted with residents at the Jaljalaya SB School ground. He inquired about the implementation and progress of various Central and State Government schemes. The villagers apprised him of their grievances and problems. They also expressed happiness that a Governor was visiting their village for the first time.

Next, the Governor proceeded to Kulubari Purba Para JB School, run by the ADC. He visited and inspected the school. Governor Nallu also inspected the Dayal Para ADC village office to review ongoing work and visited the Auushman Arogya Mandir.

Subsequently, the Governor visited the Boxanagar BOP of the 49th Battalion BSF. He was welcomed by Commandant Ajit Kumar, who briefed him on border-related issues and security within their jurisdiction.

The Governor then proceeded along the border road to Border Fencing Gate No. 185 A at Nagar Village under Kalshimura Gram Panchayat. There, he interacted with residents and inquired about various government schemes. (ANI)

