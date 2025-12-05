BSF organizes motorcycle rally in Tripura as part of Diamond Jubilee Celebrations

AGARTALA: The Border Security Force organized a motorcycle rally on Wednesday as part of the Diamond Jubilee BSF Day celebrations, with 55 bikers participating in the event, a release said. The rally was aimed at spreading awareness amongst the population of Tripura about BSF , its role & glorious past and to motivate youths to join BSF & other Uniformed Forces . The rally was flagged off by Aloke Kumar Chakraborty, IG BSF Tripura Frontier at 0700hrs from BSF camp Salbagan and flagged in by Anurag, Diector General of Police (DGP), Tripura by 0815 hrs at Sector Headquarters BSF, Gokul Nagar location. It was flagged off at 7 am from the BSF Camp in Salbagan by Aloke Kumar Chakraborty, IG, BSF Tripura Frontier, and culminated at the Sector Headquarters, BSF Gokulnagar, where it was received by Tripura Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag at 8:15 am. (ANI)

