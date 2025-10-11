BSF rescues cattle and seizes contraband worth Rs 8.5 lakh in Tripura

AGARTALA: The Border Security Force (BSF) foiled multiple smuggling attempts along the Indo-Bangladesh border in Tripura, seizing foreign-made contraband items worth Rs 8.5 lakh and rescuing 17 cattle from different locations across the state, officials said. According to Frontier Headquarters BSF, Salbagan, Agartala, the operation was conducted by BSF troops of Border Out Post (BOP) Rangoti under the jurisdiction of Police Station Irani in Unakoti district.

The BSF troops of BOP Rangoti under PS Irani, on Wednesday and Thursday, District Unakoti successfully seized foreign-made Patron cigarettes, cosmetic items, and other contraband worth Rs 8.5 lakh.

Additionally, BSF troops of the Tripura Frontier rescued 17 cattle from various locations within the state and foiled several attempts at transboundary smuggling. The BSF has intensified its operations and domination on the border to thwart attempts at transborder smuggling, the BSF informed.

Furthermore, the BSF Headquarters in Salbagan confirmed that vigilant patrolling and coordinated intelligence efforts have been key to curbing cross-border crimes in the region. (ANI)

