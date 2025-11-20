Tripura: Assam Rifles Seize 800 grams of Cocaine in Agartala

AGARTALA: In a major breakthrough against narcotics trafficking, Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with the Customs Department, seized 800 grams of high-grade cocaine in the heart of Agartala City, Tripura on November 17, a release said. The seized contraband, valued at approximately Rs 8 crore, marks one of the most significant cocaine recoveries in the region in recent months, it said. The operation launched on the basis of credible intelligence inputs also resulted in the apprehension of two individuals involved in the trafficking attempt. The operation underscores the unwavering commitment of Assam Rifles towards a drug-free society and its continued efforts to curb the menace of narcotics trafficking across the Northeast. The force remains steadfast in protecting the youth from the dangers of drugs and ensuring the safety and security of the region, it added. (ANI)

