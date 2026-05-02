Buddha Jayanti celebrated at Benuban Buddhist Vihara in Agartala

AGARTALA: Devotes celebrated the Buddha Jayanti with great devotion and spiritual fervour on Friday at Benuban Buddhist Vihara in Agartala.

The auspicious occasion, marking the birth, enlightenment, and Mahaparinirvana of Lord Buddha, witnessed the participation of a large number of devotees, monks, and members of the Buddhist community. Special prayers, religious rituals, and sermons were organised at the vihara to spread the message of peace, compassion, and harmony preached by Lord Buddha.

Devotees offered prayers and floral tributes, while monks highlighted the significance of Buddha's teachings in today's world. The entire premises of the vihara were filled with a serene and spiritual atmosphere as people gathered to seek blessings and celebrate the sacred day.

The celebration also emphasised the importance of unity, non-violence, and humanity, reflecting the timeless values of Buddhism.\ (ANI)

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