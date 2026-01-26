Centre invested Rs 6 lakh crore in Northeast in 12 years: Jyotiraditya Scindia

AGARTALA: Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday said that the Central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invested nearly Rs 6 lakh crore in the Northeast over the past 12 years. Scindia said that infrastructure across all sectors in the Northeast region, comprising eight states, has seen significant development since Narendra Modi assumed office as Prime Minister in 2014. ‘

Laying the foundation stone for the ambitious Rs 450-crore Matabari Tourism Circuit, the Union Minister said that the project is expected to provide a major boost to Tripura’s economy while creating substantial employment opportunities. The foundation stone-laying ceremony was held at Narkel Kunj, a prominent tourist destination in Tripura’s Gomati district, surrounded by the vast Dumboor Lake.

The area of the lake is 41 sq km, and there are 48 islets inside the lake, surrounding hills, and the islets are enchantingly emerald green and present a captivating scenic spectacle.

The event was attended by Tripura Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury and senior officials from the North Eastern Council (NEC) and the state government.

Addressing the gathering, Scindia said that the commencement of the Matabari Tourism Circuit would generate new employment avenues and further strengthen the tourism infrastructure of the state.

The four-day tourism circuit will include visits to Ujjayanta Palace in Agartala, Neermahal (the water palace) in Sepahijala district, and the holy shrine of Mata Tripura Sundari Temple, after which the circuit has been named.

The circuit will also cover the ancient rock carving site of Chabimura in Gomati district, often referred to as the “Mini Amazon of India”, and Narkel Kunj, located on the banks of the expansive Dumboor Lake. State Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said that the Matabari Tourism Circuit would play a significant role in placing Tripura prominently on the global tourism map.

He said that under the project, several initiatives have been undertaken for the beautification and development of tourist destinations at Neermahal, Sepahijala, Udaipur, Chabimura and Dumboor.

The work on these projects will begin shortly and is expected to be completed within a stipulated time frame, leading to the creation of new employment opportunities while further strengthening the foundation of the state’s economy, said Chowdhury, who also holds the Transport, Food and Civil Supplies portfolio. On the third and final day of his visit to Tripura, Scindia visited Narkel Kunj, a tourism hotspot developed on one of the islands of Dumboor Lake, located about 115 km south of Agartala. (IANS)

