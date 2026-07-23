Centuries-old ‘Kharchi Puja’ begins in Tripura with green theme ‘Ek Ped, Maa Ke Naam’

AGARTALA: Maintaining centuries-old traditions, elaborate rituals and colourful ceremonies, the historic ‘Kharchi Puja’ commenced on Wednesday at ‘Puran Habeli’ — the former capital of the erstwhile princely state of Tripura, now known as Khayerpur, about 8 kms north of Agartala.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, accompanied by other dignitaries, inaugurated the seven-day-long fair and ‘Kharchi Puja’, during which 14 deities are worshipped simultaneously in one of the state’s most revered and unique religious festivals.

Lakhs of devotees and tourists from different parts of the country are expected to participate in the week-long fair and the centuries-old festival, which began amid traditional rituals, religious fervour and cultural festivities.

The annual Kharchi Puja and the accompanying fair are traditionally believed to symbolise the cleansing of the sins of mortal souls.

Kharchi Puja and Mela Committee Chairman Ratan Chakraborty, who is also a former Minister, said that lakhs of devotees and tourists from across the country participate in the unique festival and its associated rituals every year.

Chakraborty, a former Speaker of the Tripura Assembly, expressed hope that if the weather remains favourable, this year’s turnout would surpass that of the previous year. He said that with the objective of building a greener Tripura, this year’s Kharchi Festival has adopted the theme “Ek Ped, Maa Ke Naam” (A Tree in Mother’s Name). As part of the initiative, saplings of various species would be distributed free of cost to visitors attending the seven-day Kharchi Fair through a government initiative.

The MLA, however, said that owing to the prevailing situation in neighbouring Bangladesh, the number of visitors from across the border is likely to be lower than in previous years. Originally a festival of the indigenous Tripuri community, the seven-day-long Kharchi Puja has, over the years, evolved into a festival celebrated by people of all communities and religions, reflecting Tripura’s rich tradition of communal harmony and social inclusiveness.

The festival is marked by colourful marquees, decorative illumination, religious rites and the chanting of Vedic mantras amid the rhythmic beats of traditional drums.

Fourteen deities are worshipped during the festival — Shiva, Durga, Vishnu, Lakshmi, Saraswati, Kartik, Ganesha, Brahma, Abadhi (the God of Water), Chandra, Ganga, Agni, Kamdev and Himadri (the Himalayas).

Animal sacrifice offered by devotees forms an integral part of the ‘Kharchi Puja’ rituals. Another unique feature of the festival is that the fourteen Deities enshrined in the historic temple are represented only by their sacred heads rather than full-bodied idols, making the centuries-old worship distinct from most other Hindu traditions. (IANS)

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