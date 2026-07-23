IMD issues heavy rain, thunderstorm alert for multiple districts in Arunachal Pradesh

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday warned of thunderstorms accompanied by heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday, issuing an alert for East Kameng district and forecasting heavy rain in Anjaw, Tirap and Longding districts.

The IMD said East Kameng was likely to receive very heavy rainfall of 12-20 cm in 24 hours, while Anjaw, Tirap and Longding were expected to receive 6-11 cm of rain at isolated places. It advised residents to remain alert as the weather could trigger waterlogging, reduced visibility, localised landslides and disruption of road connectivity.

The department also placed several other districts under a weather watch. It forecast heavy rainfall in Anjaw on Friday, while weather conditions were expected to improve gradually from Saturday, with no warnings issued for several districts.

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