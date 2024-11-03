Chief Minister Manik Saha Congratulates Tripura Police for Busting Drug Menace

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday applauded the Tripura Police for busting a drug menace and seizing drugs worth Rs 2 crore from Ambassa, Dhalai district of the state.

The police officials of Ambassa Police have seized 80,000 YABA tablets worth Rs 2 crore after intercepting a vehicle.

According to CM Saha, the Ambassa Police received secret information about the movement of the vehicle transporting the drugs. Acting on the information, the Ambassa Police detained a vehicle and arrested the driver, resulting in the seizure of the YABA tablets.

He further said that a case has been registered under the NDPS Act and congratulated the police officials for their efforts.

“Great job by Ambassa Police for seizing 80,000 YABA tablets worth Rs 2 CRORE. Acting on secret info, Ambassa PS detained a vehicle & arrested a driver. From where the recovery is made. Case under NDPS Act has been registered. Congratulations to Ambassa Police for their constant efforts against #DrugMenace,” Manik Saha said in a post on X.

Earlier on October 30, in a mega operation on the eve of Diwali, Assam Rifles seized 90,000 Yaba tablets and arrested two persons from the general area of Narangbari in West Tripura district.

As per an official release, acting on specific intelligence, Assam Rifles conducted a well-executed operation that led to the recovery of a huge amount of Yaba tablets, which are estimated to be priced at a whopping Rs 18 crores in the international market.

The latest drug bust also resulted in the seizure of a vehicle. The apprehended individuals, along with seized drugs, were handed over to the DRI, Agartala for further proceedings. (ANI)

Also Read: Tripura Experiences Significant Reduction in Crime Rates, Says CM Manik Saha