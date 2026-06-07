Child Labourer Rescued in Agartala Restaurant Raid; Case Filed Against Owner

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: The Labour Department and the State Child Welfare Committee launched a massive drive in Agartala and rescued a child labourer working in a restaurant in the Shibnagar area. A case has also been registered against the owner of the restaurant, Kajal Rekha.

Binoy Bhushan Das, Joint Labour Commissioner, told reporters that, on the basis of a specific allegation, the Child Welfare Committee had earlier served two notices to the owner of the restaurant, stating that minor labourers were engaged in hazardous work at the establishment. However, the owner did not take any action, which prompted the department to conduct the raid.

He said the law completely prohibits the engagement of children below 14 years of age in any kind of employment and restricts minors between 14 and 18 years from hazardous work. He added that the department is regularly organising awareness campaigns among owners of establishments, but some of them are not taking the matter seriously. The team also inspected several other establishments on the same day.

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