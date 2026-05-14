East Siang Authorities Intensify Joint Crackdown on Child and Forced Labour

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Authorities in Arunachal Pradesh's East Siang district have intensified efforts against child labour and forced labour by conducting a joint inspection drive in vulnerable areas under Ruksin circle, while also spreading awareness on labour rights and legal protections for workers.

The inspection was carried out jointly by the departments of labour, police and the district administration, represented by SDO Sanjay Taram, under provisions of the Child Labour (Prohibition & Regulation) Act, the Contract Labour Act and the Inter-State Migrant Workmen (ISMW) Act, among other relevant laws.

Officials said the primary objective of the drive was to generate awareness about child rights, unfair labour practices and the legal safeguards available to workers at establishments and worksites.

During the inspection, Taram urged members of the public not to employ children in any form of labour activity and warned that repeat offenders would face strict legal action under the Child Labour Act. He also advised migrant workers to remain aware of their rights and immediately report cases of wage theft, exploitation or bonded labour to the local police or labour helpline authorities.

As part of the awareness campaign, the inspection team distributed pamphlets, displayed banners and interacted directly with workers to educate them on labour rights. The awareness drive focused on issues such as minimum wages, working hour limits, workplace safety measures and the illegality of child labour and forced labour practices.

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