CM Saha inaugurates personalized adaptive learning Labs in 210 schools in Tripura

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated Personalized Adaptive Learning Labs simultaneously across 210 schools in the state at a function held at Maharani Tulsibati Higher Secondary Girls' School in Agartala.

Speaking at the function on Wednesday, CM Saha said students should be encouraged to take an interest in practicing the country's own culture.

"Along with educating students in science-based subjects, they should also be instilled with a sense of originality and encouraged to take an interest in practicing the country's own culture," he said.

The Chief Minister said approximately 64,000 students will benefit from the system, calling it a landmark initiative for Tripura to improve the quality of education in the state.

"The state government has introduced the Personalized Adaptive Learning system in 210 government schools to connect students with the education system through modern technological methods. About 64 thousand students from these schools will benefit. This system is a landmark initiative for the state of Tripura in improving the quality of education. By introducing a science-based education system, the state government is establishing new colleges and universities to provide high-quality education and expand higher education opportunities for students. The state government aims to turn Tripura into an education hub," he said.

The Chief Minister added that arrangements have been made in schools to reduce students' academic pressure and promote a healthy culture, and that the state government is working to modernize the education system in the state's tribal areas.

While discussing the development of the education system in the state, CM Saha highlighted the implementation of projects such as the Super 30 Project, Nipun Tripura, Vidya Setu Module, Mission Mukul, Saharsh Karyam, etc. (ANI)

