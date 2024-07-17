Congress claims targeted attacks on workers ahead of Panchayat polls in Tripura

NEW DELHI: Congress on Tuesday accused the ruling BJP dispensation in Tripura of unleashing targeted violence and attack on its party workers and stressed how they are subjected to unimaginable atrocities, especially during elections. It claimed that the incidents of violence and oppression have increased after the announcement of Panchayat elections in the state.

“Tripura appears to be treading down a distressing path, echoing the turmoil witnessed in Manipur. The rising tensions and communal strife in these regions underscore a worrisome trend exacerbated under BJP rule,” the party said in a statement.

Notably, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday announced Gaurav Gogoi and Tariq Anwar as AICC observers to Tripura, with regard to attacks on party workers allegedly by the ruling party.

It claimed that hundreds of its workers were brutally beaten and their properties vandalized at the hands of the ruling regime and this exposed the falling norms of democracy in the BJP-ruled state. Addressing a press conference at AICC headquarters, Congress leader Ajoy Kumar alleged that Lok Sabha elections alone saw over 1,000 incidents of violence and intimation on party workers.

“Hundreds of our dedicated workers were brutally beaten and their properties vandalized at the hands of the ruling regime. It is this grave situation in Tripura that not just the people of India should be privy about, but the whole world should witness the systematic death of democracy,” he claimed.

Ajoy Kumar further claimed that these developments serve as a poignant reminder of the imperative need for responsible governance that fosters harmony and unity, rather than division and discord among communities. He further said that Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee workers and senior leaders are being subjected to systemic violence.

“The recent events surrounding the Panchayat elections in Tripura have unveiled a distressing narrative of democratic erosion and violence,” he said.

Further counting incidents of violence, he claimed that the BJP’s aggression against Congress has intensified with poll dates announcement.

“Countless Congress workers' residences have been maliciously set ablaze, creating an atmosphere of fear and insecurity in various regions such as Bamuita, Kalyanpur, Dukli, Santchand, Tepania, Kalacherra, and Salema,” he said. He concluded by saying that the Congress will steadfastly stand for free and fair electoral practices and called for swift action against those indulging in violence. The polls will be held across 606 gram panchayats and 35 panchayat samitis, 8 zilla parishads through ballot boxes. The results of Panchayat polls are set to be declared on August 12. (IANS)

