Congress to Block National Highways in Tripura Today over NEET Paper Leaks, Poor Road Conditions

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: The Tripura Pradesh Congress will stage a two-hour road blockade across four National Highways on Thursday, protesting against the poor condition of roads and the alleged question paper leaks in the NEET-UG and other competitive examinations. Addressing a press conference, AICC member Bijendra Kumar Singh, who is on a visit to the state, alleged that at least 152 incidents of question paper leaks had occurred across the country over the past 12 years and accused the BJP-led government of failing to take effective action. He further claimed that most of the incidents had taken place in BJP-ruled states. Singh said the Congress has been raising the issue both inside Parliament and through public protests to build awareness and mobilise public opinion. Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman, who was also present at the press conference, said repeated incidents of question paper leaks had eroded public confidence in the government. He also criticised the Centre’s alleged use of force to suppress protests. The road blockade will be held from 12 noon to 2 pm.

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