Contraband items valued at Rs 74 lakh seized in Tripura

AGARTALA: Security forces in Tripura seized contraband goods worth Rs 74 lakhs from the West Tripura district.



The seized goods consisting of various contraband items amounted to a total of 493 kg, stated the Assam Rifles on Saturday.

The goods were recoverede in a joint operation by the Assam Rifles (AR), Director Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and the Customs Department in Tripura. "The joint operation yielded 493 kg of various contraband goods, the worth of which, is around Rs 74 lakhs. The goods were seized at Simna in West Tripura district," said the Assam Rifles.

Notably, the seizure of these goods bring to light the current scenartio concerning narcotics and contraband items in the state, where illegal peddlers carry ganja, drugs and all kinds of electronic equipments in bulk.

The total worth of each of these cases even amount to crores of rupees. In the past year also, several persons were arrested in contraband-seizure cases in Tripura.

It is worth mentioning that the seized goods are variously distributed for illegal businesses in the north-astern States and the neighbouring country of Bangladesh.

Troops of Border Security Force (BSF), Assam Rifles, Agartala Police and Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) detained persons involved in these cases.

The last such case of contraband seizure in Agartala took place on December 14 when an Assam-bound truck loaded with ganja (cannabis) was caught by Tripura police in the Tripura's Khowai district. The cannabis is valued at Rs 1 crore.

Earlier on December 1, mobile phones, pen drives and five kg of cannabis were recovered from the Agartala Central Jail, stated the release. (Agencies)

