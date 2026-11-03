CPI(M), Congress allege obstruction to nomination filing in Tripura civic polls

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: The CPI(M) and Congress have alleged that their candidates faced obstruction while filing nominations for the November 27 elections to 21 civic bodies in Tripura, including the Agartala Municipal Corporation, amid rising tensions in several areas.

The nomination process began on October 31 and will continue until November 6. The allegations surfaced despite Chief Minister Manik Saha's warning that strict action would be taken against violence related to nomination filing.

Tensions were reported in Kamalpur following an alleged attack on CPI(M) candidates on Saturday, while Jirania, Mohanpur, Khowai and Ranir Bazar also witnessed unrest on Monday.

CPI(M) MLA Nirmal Biswas alleged that party candidates were prevented from filing nominations due to obstruction by ruling party supporters outside the sub-divisional magistrate's office.

In Kamalpur, the CPI(M) boycotted an all-party meeting convened by the SDM, stating that it would not contest the election because the authorities had failed to provide adequate security. Congress representatives attended the meeting and demanded proper security for their candidates, warning that they might also boycott the polls if adequate protection was not ensured.

In Agartala, the CPI(M) alleged that ruling party supporters were intimidating its prospective candidates and leaders in several areas. A delegation led by Left Front convenor Manik Dey met West Tripura District Magistrate Vishal Kumar on Monday, alleging that its candidates were being prevented from filing nominations and demanding adequate security.

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