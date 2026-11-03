Three TMC MDCs set to join NPP in Meghalaya

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is set to suffer another setback in Meghalaya, with three sitting members of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) scheduled to join the National People's Party (NPP) on November 4 in Shillong.

Chief Minister and NPP national president Conrad K. Sangma confirmed that Cherak W. Momin of Kharkutta, Agassi R. Marak of Balachanda and Alphonsush R. Marak of Williamnagar would join the ruling party. He clarified that he had received no communication about any TMC MLAs joining the NPP.

Cherak Momin's proposed switch is significant as he is a close associate of former Chief Minister and TMC leader Mukul Sangma, who is regarded as his political mentor. Sources indicated that the NPP was considering him as a potential candidate for the Kharkutta Assembly constituency in the 2028 elections. The seat is currently represented by NPP MLA Rupert Momin.

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