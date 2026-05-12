CPI(M), Congress Seek High-Level Probe into Mysterious Death of Tripura BJP Youth Leader

AGARTALA: Opposition parties CPI(M) and Congress on Monday demanded a high-level impartial inquiry into the mysterious death of Rahul Kishore Roy in North Tripura district. Roy's body was found in the bathroom of his residence on May 5, triggering widespread outrage and political reactions across the state.

Roy, 38, was the president of the BJP Yuva Morcha Dharmanagar Mandal and an elected councillor of the Dharmanagar Municipal Council. Police suspect that the BJP youth leader died by suicide, though no arrests have been made so far in connection with the case.

Leader of Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury said an impartial and high-level investigation was necessary to determine the circumstances leading to Roy's death and ensure punishment for those responsible. He also urged the government to extend moral, financial and social support to Roy's pregnant wife.

North Tripura District Congress President Digbijoy Chakraborty alleged that Roy became a victim of internal conflict within the BJP. According to him, the BJP leader was allegedly subjected to attacks and humiliation by a section of ruling party workers, which pushed him to take the extreme step. The Congress leader also demanded an independent probe into the incident.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha assured a fair and impartial investigation. In a social media statement, he said allegations raised by Roy's wife would be thoroughly examined and legal action taken accordingly. The Chief Minister also expressed condolences to the bereaved family. (IANS)

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