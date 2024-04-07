CPI(M) is synonymous with violence, says BJP candidate Dipak Majumder

AGARTALA: BJP's by-election candidate for Ramnagar constituency, Dipak Majumder lashed out at the Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPIM on Saturday and asserted that the party is set for a mass rejection in the upcoming by-elections. The by-elections for the constituency are due on April 19, coinciding with the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking exclusively to ANI during his door-to-door campaign drive, Majumder said, "My rival candidate Ratan Das and his party are synonymous with the violence. When the CPIM was in power, terror engulfed the whole constituency. I don't want to make any personal comment against him but Das played an instrumental role in unleashing the terror in the area."

On being asked about his poll campaign, Majumder said, "I have been receiving warm responses from the ground. I can assure you that the popular mandate will definitely go in favour of the BJP candidate."

Majumder, who is the sitting Mayor of Tripura's biggest urban local body - Agartala Municipal Corporation - also added that he would take up the problems related to the bordering areas under his constituency with the state and central government once elected to office.

"Some problems exist in the bordering areas. I will certainly take up the issue with the state and central government and I hope with the intervention of the central government all problems will be resolved," he said in response to a query.

It is worth mentioning that the by-elections were necessitated in the constituency because of the sudden demise of BJP MLA Surajit Datta. The CPI (M) party contesting the elections under the INDIA bloc banner has fielded ex-MLA Ratan Das from the constituency. (ANI)

Also Read: Tripura Elections: 9 Candidates Vie for East Tripura Seat on Lok Sabha Polls (sentinelassam.com)