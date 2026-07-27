CPI(M) Plans Statewide Jail Bharo Stir, Mass Rally in Tripura

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: The CPI(M) in Tripura has announced a statewide jail bharo agitation on August 10 and a mass rally in Agartala in September, seeking a judicial inquiry into the death of former Director General of Police Anurag Dhankar and raising other issues against the BJP-led government.

Leader of the Opposition and CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Choudhury announced the programmes at a press conference following a two-day state committee meeting that reviewed the political situation in Tripura and across the country.

Choudhury said the party had no confidence in the three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the state government to probe the circumstances surrounding the DGP’s death and reiterated its demand for a judicial inquiry.

The state committee also reviewed the law and order situation and assessed the prevailing political climate. According to party sources, the meeting concluded that the present situation was conducive for launching a series of public movements after maintaining a relatively low profile for several years.

Addressing reporters, Choudhury said the jail bharo programme would be organised in all subdivisions of the state and the party expected large participation, particularly from the youth. He also accused the state administration of restricting the democratic activities of opposition parties. Citing an incident on July 15, he alleged that the CPI(M) was prevented from holding a programme despite having obtained prior police permission.

Choudhury said the party had decided to launch a series of agitations to safeguard democratic rights and mobilise public support around its demands.

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