Cuban Ambassador in Tripura to Commemorate Fidel Castro’s Birth Centenary

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: The Ambassador of Cuba to India, Julan Carios Aquleiro, on Thursday attended two seminars organised by the CPI(M) at Sabroom and Agartala to mark the birth centenary of revolutionary leader and former Cuban President Fidel Castro. Former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar and secretary of the CPI(M) state committee Jiten Choudhury also attended the programmes. The First Secretary of the Cuban Embassy in New Delhi, MS Mike Perej, accompanied him.

Addressing the programmes, Aquleiro recalled the longstanding trust and support of the Indian people for the Cuban struggle and said the people of his country were ready to fight to the last to protect their country and that America would never be able to subdue them. Jiten Choudhury and Manik Sarkar also reciprocated by assuring that the Indian people would never forget Fidel Castro's struggle.

Delivering his address, former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar recalled his experience of participating in the International Youth Festival in Cuba in 1978 and his two meetings with Fidel Castro. Jiten Choudhury also recalled his memories of visiting Cuba and the goodwill between the people of the two countries.

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