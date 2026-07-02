Cyber security priority for governance, says Tripura CS JK Sinha

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: As part of efforts to further strengthen cyber security preparedness across States and Union Territories, a workshop titled “Strengthening Cyber Security Framework for State Data” was held at Pragna Bhawan, Agartala.

The state-level consultation workshop was formally inaugurated by Chief Secretary Jitendra Kumar Sinha. Also present were Director General of Police Anurag, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests R.K. Samal, Director of the IT Department Jaya Ragul Geshon B., senior officials from various departments, representatives from the National e-Governance Division (NeGD), cyber security experts, and representatives from various technology organisations. The workshop was jointly organised by the State IT Department and the National e-Governance Division under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. The event highlighted Tripura’s progress towards achieving the goals of Digital India.

Inaugurating the workshop, the Chief Secretary said that with the expansion of technology, incidents of cyber fraud are rising at an alarming rate, with nearly every family or institution falling victim to some form of cyber fraud. He noted that scams involving fake WhatsApp messages citing medical emergencies to extort money have become increasingly common and stressed the importance of verifying information before making financial transactions. He further said that cyber security has become a matter of national concern and that it is everyone’s responsibility to raise awareness among family, friends, and colleagues.

Tripura Director General of Police Anurag said that as the nature of cybercrime is rapidly changing, investigative methods are also becoming more modern and technology-driven, and he urged the public to remain vigilant. He stated that cyber fraud amounting to Rs 83 crore has been reported in the State over the past four years. Due to prompt action, Rs 15.43 crore was frozen, and Rs 1.23 crore was returned to victims.

The Director of the IT Department, Jaya Ragul Geshon B., presented an overview of the State’s cyber security framework. She also spoke about the implementation of the Tripura Cyber Security Policy 2025 and the development of the State Data Centre and network infrastructure. The vote of thanks was delivered by Anurupa Kar, Consultant at the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

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