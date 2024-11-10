Derailment Of Freight Train Disrupts Essential Supplies In Northeast; Tripura Imposes Rationing Of Fuel

AGARTALA: The Northeast region has seen major disruption in the import of essential supplies, including petroleum products, following the derailment of a freight train on the Lumding-Badarpur section of the North-East Frontier Railway which destroyed approximately 4-5 kilometers of the railway line.
These led to the suspension of all incoming freight services by rail and created logistic hurdles for the state. Focused on reopening the key freight route by November 13, 2024, railway authorities are on a 'war-footing' to get it repaired at the earliest.
Officials have deployed resources for rapid track reconstruction to resume the flow of essential supplies.
The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has arranged alternative transportation routes to manage fuel supplies, trucking petrol and diesel from depots in Guwahati, Betkuchi, Lamding, and Silchar in Assam.
All petrol pumps, including the IOCL depot in Dharmanagar, will provide fuel rationing starting November 10, 2024, to manage the limited supply.
Reminding the citizens that over-purchasing could worsen the current shortage, authorities have requested the public to purchase only the required amount of fuel.
State agencies monitor the situation closely, assuring residents that additional contingencies are in place to prevent major disruptions, as rail crews push to restore service on the damaged section.