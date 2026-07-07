‘Destination Tripura’ Business Conclave 2026 Set to Woo Major Investments as Union Minister Scindia Joins July 9 Event

State expects Rs 1 lakh crore investment

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: Chief Minister Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha said there is a possibility of investments worth about Rs 1 lakh crore at the two-day 'Destination Tripura Business Conclave-2026', beginning July 9, where Union DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will be present. He said the two-day 'Destination Tripura Business Conclave-2026' will begin on July 9 at the Hapania International Fair premises.

A review meeting in this regard was held on Sunday at the auditorium of the fair premises under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister said that increasing domestic and foreign investment in the State is essential to boost per capita income and Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), alongside generating employment opportunities for the youth.

"In that regard, the importance of such a business conclave is undeniable. This is the first time such a large-scale business conclave is being organised in the State, which is unprecedented. The country is changing under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He has created a mindset of working for the welfare of the country, from public representatives to employees," he said.

Dr Saha further said that employees from all sectors in the State had worked together as 'Team Tripura' during the G20 and NEC plenary meetings. He said there is a possibility of investments worth about Rs 1 lakh crore in this year's Business Conclave.

"The concerned departments are working towards this end. There is a possibility of maximum investment in various projects in the health, education, information technology, transport and tourism sectors," he said.

He added that MoUs worth about Rs 30,000 crore were signed in last year's Business Conclave, of which projects worth Rs 8,000 crore have already been grounded.

Also Read: Tripura to organise Destination Tripura Business Conclave 2026