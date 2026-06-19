Tripura to organise Destination Tripura Business Conclave 2026

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: Tripura will organise the Destination Tripura Business Conclave 2026 on July 9 and 10 with the aim of attracting investment to the state. Chief Secretary J.K. Sinha reviewed the preparations for the conclave during a high-level meeting held at the State Secretariat. He described the conclave as a matter of pride for Tripura and said the event reflects the state's development-oriented vision, positive economic policies and investor-friendly environment.

The Chief Secretary also noted that the state has emerged as one of the leading states in the country in terms of ease of doing business and investment-friendly reforms. He said the state's efforts to simplify regulations and improve the business environment have received appreciation at the national level.

Industries and Commerce Secretary Kiran Gitte presented a detailed report on the preparations for the event. He highlighted the state's growing investment potential, recent roadshows conducted in different cities across the country, ongoing discussions with investors, international outreach efforts, and the responsibilities assigned to various departments for the successful organisation of the conclave.

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