Destination Tripura Business Conclave opens today, state eyes Rs 1 lakh crore investment boost

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: The two-day Destination Tripura Business Conclave is going to begin on Thursday, and the state government is expecting to attract an Rs 1 lakh crore investment proposal. Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha will inaugurate the conclave in the Hapania International Fairground, where the Union DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will remain present. All the preparations for the conclave are completed as the senior government officials are keeping close watch to ensure that all arrangements are made on time.

It is learnt that more than 20 exhibition stalls of various departments and central PSUs will be set up on the theme at the International Fair premises. Around 500 representatives from the country and abroad are expected to be present. Embassies, High Commissions, and consultants of various countries have been invited. Representatives of countries like Bangladesh, the Philippines, Kazakhstan, the Maldives, Nepal, and Uzbekistan have already confirmed their attendance at the conclave. Moreover, representatives from Russia and Indonesia are also keen to participate.

Also Read: ‘Destination Tripura’ Business Conclave 2026 Set to Woo Major Investments as Union Minister Scindia Joins July 9 Event