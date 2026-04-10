Dharmanagar Bypoll Records Nearly 80% Turnout in North Tripura

The Dharmanagar Assembly constituency bypoll in North Tripura recorded a voter turnout of nearly 80 percent on Thursday, with officials confirming that polling proceeded without any major incident across all 55 polling stations.

Of the 46,142 eligible voters in the constituency, 79.84 percent exercised their franchise during the course of the day.

Voting began at 7 AM and continued without interruption until 5 PM across the mixed-population constituency.

A few polling stations reported glitches with Electronic Voting Machines during the day. However, technical personnel from the Election Commission responded promptly, replacing or rectifying the affected machines to ensure voting continued without significant delay.

Election officials noted that the 79.84 percent turnout figure is expected to increase marginally once complete reports are received from all 55 polling stations.

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