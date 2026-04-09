Women voters hold key in Tripura bypoll as six candidates vie for power in multi-cornered fight

AGARTALA: Women voters are set to play a decisive role in determining the electoral fortunes of six candidates in Thursday's bye-election to the Dharmanagar Assembly constituency in North Tripura district, with the female electorate outnumbering their male counterparts by 1,374 voters.

According to election officials, 23,758 women voters surpass the 22,384 male voters in the recently-published final electoral rolls.

The mixed-population Dharmanagar Assembly constituency has remained a stronghold of either the Congress or the BJP since 2008, with the CPI(M) last winning the seat in 2003. A multi-cornered contest is expected in the April 9 bye-election to the Dharmanagar Assembly constituency, which shares borders with Assam and Mizoram.

Altogether, six candidates are in the fray, including nominees from major political parties, smaller outfits, and an Independent contender, making the electoral battle highly competitive.

The key candidates include Jahar Chakraborti of the ruling BJP, Chayan Bhattacharjee of the Congress, and Amitabha Datta representing the CPI(M)-led Left Front. Datta, who won the seat in the 2003 Assembly polls, is a former MLA of the Left party. Jahar Chakraborti, 59, currently serves as the BJP's North Tripura district Vice-President.

In addition, candidates from the Amra Bangalee party, SUCI, and an independent aspirant are also contesting the bypoll. (IANS)

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