Doctor Assaulted in Government Hospital in Tripura, Doctors' Body Demand Action

AGARTALA: A doctor was allegedly assaulted by a group of men at a government hospital in Tripura's Gomati district.

The doctor, identified as Dr Partha Talapatra, was working in the Natun Bazar Rural Hospital of Gomati district when he was allegedly assaulted by the group accompanying a patient under his care.

According to reports, a patient named Pradip Das passed away after being referred to the Gomati district hospital.



Following the patient's death, the family members allegedly attacked and physically accosted Dr Talapatra and a health worker, Lalmohan Banik.



Dr Talapatra has lodged an FIR at the Natun Bazar Police Station following the incident. Nobody has been arrested in connection to the case so far.

Meanwhile, a delegation of the All Tripura Government Doctors Association (ATGDA) met with the local police officials demanding the arrest of miscreants immediately and arranging for appropriate punishment.

The All-Tripura Government Doctors' Association (ATGDA) has condemned the assault on an on-duty doctor. The ATGDA said, "We have faith in the country's law and believe that the police will arrest the persons involved in the case at the earliest."

This is however not an isolated incident in the Northeast.

Last year, a doctor was assaulted in a government-run hospital in Tripura's Khowai district on December 3.

In 2020 alone, there were multiple reports of doctors being attacked in the northeast region.

On September 3, a doctor on duty at Maligaon Railway Hospital, Dr Manish Singh was assaulted by a Railway employees' union leader.

In August 2020, a doctor on Covid-19 duty was physically assaulted by an IRB patrol party at Dhobinala, Dimapur. Dr Atoka Wotsa, a pathologist who was on active COVID-19 duty in charge of the COVID Care Centre in Chumukedima was punched and hit with a stick by IRB personnel on patrol duty.

In another incident dating back to July 2020, a doctor was assaulted by a group of miscreants at Bajali in Barpeta district.





