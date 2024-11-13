Union Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia to Attend Cherry Blossom Festival 2024 in Meghalaya

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Union Minister for Communications and Development of the North Eastern Region (DoNER), Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, will visit Meghalaya to attend the Cherry Blossom Festival 2024 in the Ri-Bhoi district on the evening of November 15. The festival visit is part of his three-day tour across the Northeastern states, beginning tomorrow.

In addition to his stop in Meghalaya, Scindia will conduct review meetings with the Chief Ministers of Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Tripura to discuss regional development initiatives. He will also participate in the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas programme in Agartala on November 15.

