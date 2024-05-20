Doors of Tripura ADC closed for CAA: Tipra Motha Party founder

AGARTALA: Tipra Motha Party founder Pradyot Kishore Debbarman vehemently opposed the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) areas.

“Doors of Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) areas are permanently closed for the people who would get citizenship under CAA,” he said. Tripura is preparing to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) despite the Act not applying to the state’s Autonomous District Councils (ADCs). According to Debbarman, if people are given citizenship under the new Act, they should be settled in the general areas. In an audio press statement distributed by his party workers, Debbarman stated that his position on the Citizenship Amendment Act is firm and unchangeable.

“The warriors of Tipra Motha Party should keep an eye on the situation. No one should be allowed to settle down in the TTAADC areas among those who are accepted as Indian citizens as per the new law. The Government of India had already made a commitment that sixth schedule areas of which TTAADC is a part of would be exempted from the implementation of the CAA,” the TMP leader added.

His statement comes against the backdrop of the illegal Bangladeshi migrants’ issue which will aggravate the problem after the implementation of the CAA. Earlier, Debbarman even moved the Supreme Court against the CAA. “Tripura has already witnessed a large-scale influx of illegal immigrants,” he pointed out. Notably, Tipra Motha, the current ruling party, emerged from a movement against the CAA.

After year-long hectic talks, and six days after signing of a tripartite agreement with the Centre and the Tripura government, the Opposition and the tribal-based TMP decided to join the BJP-led coalition government in Tripura.

On March 2, the TMP signed a tripartite agreement with the Center and the Tripura government in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, and others. According to this agreement, a joint working committee will mutually work out on issues in a time-bound manner to ensure an ‘honourable’ solution to tribals’ demands. (ANI)

Also Read: Tripura government to implement CAA (Citizenship (Amendment Act) amid opposition (sentinelassam.com)