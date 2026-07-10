Dr Debabrata Das Takes Charge as Tripura University Vice-Chancellor

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: Dr Debabrata Das, who served as Adviser to the Higher Education Department of the Government of Assam, assumed charge as the 11th permanent Vice-Chancellor of Tripura University, a Central university, on Wednesday. He took over from senior professor Shyamal Das, who had been serving as the officiating Vice-Chancellor.

After assuming office, Dr Das said his endeavour would be to uphold the university’s legacy and fulfil the aspirations of the people of Tripura in general and its students in particular.

He said his highest priority would be to enhance excellence in teaching, education and research, while focusing on developing students’ skills and making them more employable.

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