Debabrata Das appointed as Vice-Chancellor of Tripura University

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: Debabrata Das, an advisor to the Assam Government’s Higher Education Department has been appointed as Vice-Chancellor of Tripura University, a central university. According to a notification issued by Higher Education Department, the President of India who serves as Visitor of Tripura University has appointed him for a period of five years. A former faculty member of Tejpur University will take change soon. Presently the university has no regular Vice-Chancellor and a senior professor Shyamal Das officiating as Vice-Chancellor in-charge.

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