DRI seizes banned cough syrup worth Rs 6.54 crore in Agartala, one held

AGARTALA: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials on Thursday seized a huge consignment of banned cough syrup worth over Rs 6.54 crore from a goods train at the Agartala Railway Station after it arrived from Bihar, officials said. The seizure of 55,626 bottles (100 ml each) of Eskuf Cough Syrup and Fairdyl Cough Syrup, both of which are often abused as narcotic substances, is the second-largest recovery of such an illegal consignment from a goods train in Tripura after a major haul in October last year.

A senior official said that acting on specific intelligence inputs, DRI officials, assisted by personnel of the Assam Rifles, Railway Protection Force (RPF) and other security agencies, intercepted the consignment and arrested one person identified as Subrata Deb (34). Deb, who is reportedly the manager of a private business firm in Tripura's Khowai district, had allegedly come to the Agartala Railway Station, located on the outskirts of the capital city, to take delivery of the illegal consignment.

According to officials, the consignment had been booked from Katihar in Bihar and was transported in a High Capacity Parcel Van attached to the goods train. (IANS)

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