Drugs worth Rs 16 crore seized from Tripura woman's kitchen; arrested

AGARTALA: The Border Security Force (BSF) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a joint operation have seized drugs worth Rs 16 crore in Tripura and arrested a woman drug peddler in Tripura on Monday, officials said.

A BSF spokesman said that on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, the BSF and the NCB jointly seized 16 kg (around 1,60,000 tablets) highly addictive methamphetamine tablets valued at around Rs 16 crore from the bordering area of Boxanagar under Sepahijala District.

He said that based on specific information regarding the stocking of huge methamphetamine tablets, also known as Yaba tablets, at the residence of one Lipiyara Khatun (33 years), a resident of Madhya Boxanagar, the joint operation conducted by BSF troops along with NCB Agartala led to the recovery of the drugs.

The drugs, wrapped in 16 packets with brown tape, were found buried inside the kitchen area.

During the operation, the house owner, Lipiyara Khatun, was arrested for further questioning and legal action. The seized narcotics, along with the woman, were handed over to NCB Agartala for further legal proceedings. (IANS)

