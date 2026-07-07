DYFI claims significant rise in membership in Tripura

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the youth wing of the CPI(M), has claimed a significant increase in its membership in Tripura despite the strong presence of the ruling BJP and its ally TIPRA Motha in the State. The claim was made during a State conference of the organisation held on Saturday, in the presence of its national general secretary Himaghnaraj Bhattacharjee.

He said the organisation's growth was notable given the prevailing political situation in the State and asserted that DYFI continues to expand its outreach among young people.

Bhattacharjee told reporters that DYFI's membership in Tripura has increased from around one lakh in 2025 to 1,25,698 in 2026. He attributed the rise to the organisation's continued engagement with issues affecting the youth.

It is learnt that the Left-wing organisation continues to face challenges in the tribal-dominated hill areas, which were once its stronghold, and is now attempting to regain its influence there. The organisation is intensifying its outreach in these regions, stating that despite constitutional guarantees, tribal communities are being increasingly marginalised and deprived of their rights.

The DYFI leader also criticised the suspension of MGNREGA works, alleging that tribal youth have been among the worst affected. He demanded the continuation of the rural employment scheme and announced that the organisation would intensify its campaign for 200 days of guaranteed employment under MGNREGA.

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