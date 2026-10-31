ECI Defers Tripura’s Voter Roll Revision Due to Municipal Elections

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has deferred the timeline for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Tripura in view of the ongoing election process for municipal bodies, including the Agartala Municipal Corporation.

According to the revised schedule, the preparation, training and printing phase, earlier scheduled from October 27 to November 5, 2026, will now run from December 15 to 24, 2026. House-to-house visits by Booth Level Officers, previously scheduled from November 6 to December 5, 2026, have been rescheduled for December 26, 2026, to January 25, 2027. The rationalisation of polling stations, earlier due by December 5, 2026, will now be completed by January 27, 2027.

The draft electoral roll, originally scheduled for publication on December 12, 2026, will instead be published on February 1, 2027. The period for filing claims and objections will run from February 1 to March 2, 2027, while the notice phase and disposal of claims and objections will continue from February 1 to April 1, 2027.

The final electoral roll, initially scheduled for publication on February 15, 2027, will now be published on April 7, 2027.

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