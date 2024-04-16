Election Commission of India suspends two more police officials in Tripura

Agartala: The Election Commission of India suspended two more police officials found guilty of dereliction of duty in poll-bound West Tripura Parliamentary constituency.

A press statement issued by the office of the Chief Electoral officer stated that after proven guilty of dereliction of duty, West Tripura Police Superintendent Dr Kiran Kumar issued a suspension order to Sub Inspector Dipankar Debnath and police Constable Bipin Sen Chakma.

Both the cops have been placed under temporary suspension. It should be noted here that the total number of suspensions in the run-up to the General Elections of two parliamentary constituencies of Tripura now stood at 8.

Earlier, a couple of officials have been suspended after allegations of flouting the Model Code of Conduct and attending political rallies were proved.

The Chief Electoral Officer Puneet Agarwal had informed the media that his office had received as many as 15 complaints against officials posted at different levels. “All these allegations are properly verified through the Election Commission of India mandated investigation process and if the official is found guilty he or she is immediately put under temporary suspension.”

“The office of Chief Electoral Officer is making all possible efforts to conduct free and fair elections in both the constituencies,” said Agarwal. (ANI)

