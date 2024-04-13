Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha blames CPI(M)-Cong for ‘eroding democracy’

AGARTALA: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Tripura Chief Minister, Manik Saha, on Thursday, condemned the Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPIM and the Congress for their role in undermining democracy in the state over the past 35 years.

Speaking at an election rally Agartala, Saha accused the opposition of running out of significant issues to challenge the upcoming elections. During his speech, Saha pointed to the lack of an anti-incumbency wave, which he sees as indicative of the opposition's failure to present a viable alternative or substantial issue.

"The opposition is caught up in rhetoric of democracy and constitutional preservation, while conveniently ignoring their own history of violence and suppression during their tenure," Dr. Saha stated, recounting instances of political violence and murders, including the death of Chanmohan Tripura under the previous regimes. The Chief Minister also criticized the CPIM's politics of fear and their narrow definition of democracy, where only party affiliates are deemed as 'good' citizens.

In contrast, Dr. Saha lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts in upholding the Indian Constitution and his contributions towards the development of Tripura and the northeastern states, notably mentioning the realization of the Ram Mandir as a significant achievement.

Emphasizing the development wave since 2014 and the critical importance of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections for the country's future, Dr. Saha accused the opposition of misleading the public through lies and theatrics. "They rely solely on lies and confuse the people. They are dramatists," he asserted, signaling a heated electoral battle ahead. With the election narrative heating up in Tripura, the Chief Minister's remarks have set the stage for a contentious showdown, reflecting the deep political divides and the high stakes involved in the Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)

