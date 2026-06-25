Ex-rebels withdraw rail and road blockade within hours in Tripura

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: Two organisations of former militants launched an indefinite rail and road blockade on Wednesday but withdrew the agitation within hours following an assurance from the State Government to consider their nine-point demands. The communication system connecting the State with the rest of the country was disrupted for some time before normalcy was restored shortly afterwards.

Subhasish Das, Director of the Tribal Welfare Department, visited the agitation site and held discussions with the leaders of the two organisations—the Joint Action Rehabilitation Committee (JARC) and the Joint Action Committee (JAC)—assuring them that their concerns would be conveyed to the Government. Following the discussions, the leaders agreed to withdraw the protest.

The former militants have alleged that many of them returned to normal life nearly three decades ago on the basis of assurances given by the Government. They claimed that proper rehabilitation measures promised to them have not been implemented so far.

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