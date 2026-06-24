Ex-ultras determined to go ahead with rail-road blockade in Tripura

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: Tension is brewing as two organisations of surrendered extremists have remained adamant about launching their indefinite rail and road blockade programme from Thursday morning. Leaders of the JARC Working Committee and the JAC reiterated their stand at a press conference, stating that the government has failed to take steps to fulfil their nine-point demands.

JARC Working President Asharam Tripura, also known as Thomas, JAC President Uttamjoy Reang, JARC General Secretary Ananta Kumar Jamatia, JAC General Secretary Lila Chandra Jamatia and other leaders said they were determined to proceed with the agitation.

They said the National Highway will be blocked at Sadhuchandra Para, while railway tracks near the Bhrigudas area will also be disrupted. It is learnt that members of the organisations have already begun assembling near the designated locations. The state police have also taken necessary steps to ensure that peace and tranquillity are maintained.

The leaders said many of them surrendered arms nearly 30 years ago and returned to normal life, but alleged that the promised rehabilitation benefits have yet to be implemented.

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