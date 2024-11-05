Finance Commission Provides Rs 114 Crore To Bolster Rural Development In Tripura And Mizoram

AGARTALA: The Fifteenth Finance Commission has disbursed Rs 114 Crores as grants for the Rural Local Bodies (RLBs) of Tripura and Mizoram for the financial year 2024–25.

This funding by the central government seeks to aid the growth and maintenance of essential services in these regions.

The first installment of untied grants in Tripura, amounting to Rs 31.40 crore, and the first installment of tied grants, amounting to Rs 47.10 crore, has been released.

These funds are allocated for all 1,260 rural local bodies, including traditional local bodies such as the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), 40 block advisory committees, and 587 village committees.