First two persons in Tripura receive citizenship under CAA

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: Jhalak Das Chowdhury and Sima Rani Banik from Dewanpasa and Dharmanagar in North Tripura district have become the first two persons in Tripura to receive citizenship under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA), while another person's citizenship certificate is in the pipeline, said Ratan Biswas, Director of Census Operations in Tripura.

Jhalak Das Chowdhury, who came from Bangladesh, more than 35 years ago as a victim of religious persecution, was among the first Hindu individuals to receive Indian citizenship under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 in Tripura. Sima Rani Banik claimed to be the second person to have obtained citizenship under the Act. The Ministry of Home Affairs approved their applications under Section 6B of the Citizenship Act, 1955, granting them naturalisation certificates retrospectively from the date of their initial entry into India from Bangladesh. Their cases have become inspiring examples for other victims seeking citizenship under the CAA.

Also read: NESO intensifies push for ILP across NE, alleges injustice in CAA rollout