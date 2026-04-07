NESO Demands ILP Expansion, Calls CAA a "Political Injustice" Against Northeast

The North East Students' Organisation (NESO) has renewed its demand for the Inner Line Permit (ILP) to be extended across all northeastern states, directly accusing the Union government of committing "political injustice" against the region's indigenous communities.

The organisation argues that by pushing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) instead of expanding the ILP, the Centre is actively working against the interests of the region's original inhabitants.

Speaking to media persons in Shillong, NESO chairman Samuel Jyrwa did not mince words.

"Instead of implementing the ILP, the Centre is implementing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act to grant citizenship to infiltrators and illegal Bangladeshi migrants who have entered the region, thereby allowing them to become citizens of the country," Jyrwa said.

He called this approach a direct threat to indigenous communities across the Northeast, adding, "This is another instance of political injustice by the Government of India against the indigenous communities of the Northeast."

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