Former BJP MLA Arun Chandra Bhowmik joins Congress ahead of Lok Sabha polls

AGARTLA: Former BJP MLA and senior advocate Arun Chandra Bhowmik joined the Congress party on Wednesday in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections. Bhowmik was welcomed by AICC-in-charge of Tripura, Girish Chodankar at an election rally held in Agartala.

Senior leaders of the party including MLA Sudip Roy Barman, PCC Chief Asish Kumar Saha, and AICC secretary Szaritha Laitphlang were present. Reportedly, Bhowmik was denied a ticket in the last assembly elections by the BJP and since then he has not been active in the party activities.

The elections are scheduled to be held in two phases in the state. The West Tripura seat will go to the polls on April 19, while the East Tripura seat will witness voting on April 26. The counting of votes will be held on June 4. The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country will be held in seven phases, starting on April 19 and ending on June 1. Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast a vote in the general election. (ANI)

