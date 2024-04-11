‘Congress insulted even President of India’: Darrang-Udalguri HPC candidate Dilip Saikia

MANGALDAI: “Congress is known for its negligence and insult to the people of Assam, but they even did not spare a proud son of Assam who was the President of India,” speaking to ‘The Sentinel’ Mangaldai Parliamentarian-cum-BJP candidate for No.4 Darrang-Udalguri HPC Dilip Saikia came down heavily on Congress. Citing a reflection of the gross insult to none but a President of India, Saikia said that in 1973 the then state government headed by the Congress had arranged for the foundation laying function of the proposed Dalgaon Jute Mill at Dalgaon and significantly the then President of India Fakhruddin Ali -a proud son of Assam laid the foundation of the Jute Mill.

“But that foundation is yet to see the light of the day as the Congress government failed to put even a single brick on the site of the Jute Mill since last 51 years and finally closed the related file which is a major insult to the President of India. With the laying of the foundation stone of the Jute Mill at Dalgaon, the jute growers particularly the religious minority community of Darrang district were highly hopeful. But the failure of the state government to construct the jute mill is also an insult to the jute growers” said Dilip Saikia who reiterated the commitment of the Narendra Modi led BJP government with the slogan ‘Sab ka Saath, Sab ka Vikas’.

